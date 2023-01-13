Richard Farquhar

KEARNEY — Richard Kevin Farquhar, 60, of Kearney, NE presented himself to his Lord and Savior on January 10, 2023 at his home in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Inurnment will be held at Kearney Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Seina Francis House in Omaha, NE.

Richard was born in Kearney on December 29, 1962 to Robert and Betty (Lizer) Farquhar. Richard was a graduate of Kearney High School and Colorado Aero Tech aircraft mechanic school in Colorado. He worked as an aircraft mechanic for United Airlines in Oakland, CA and as a Registered Trout Fishing Guide in Arkansas. Richard was a longtime member of AA.

He is survived by his loving family; mother Betty Farquhar of Kearney; brothers John (Darlene) Luther of Brooklyn Park, MN; Gary (Wilma) Luther of Grand Island NE; Mitch (Lori) Farquhar of Elm Creek, NE; Rob (Margaret) Farquhar of Springfield, MO; Greg (Shannon) Farquhar of Springfield, MO; beloved twin sister Beth (Joe) Hogan of Standish, ME; uncle Charlie Diggin; many nieces-nephews; and special mentor Alan Cover of Kearney.

Richard was preceded in death by his father Robert Farquhar; brother Jeff Farquhar; wife Jane Farquhar; maternal grandparents Charlotte Diggins and Donald Lizer and paternal grandparents J.A. and Fern Baldwin.

The family takes comfort in knowing Richard has eternal peace. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.