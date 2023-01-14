Richard Farquhar

Kearney resident, 60

KEARNEY — Richard Kevin Farquhar, 60, of Kearney, NE presented himself to his Lord and Savior on January 10, 2023 at his home in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Inurnment will be held at Kearney Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Seina Francis House in Omaha, NE.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.