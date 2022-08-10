 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard "Dick" Coleman

  • 0
Richard "Dick" Coleman

Richard “Dick” Coleman

Charlottesville, Virginia resident, 86

CHARLOTTESVILLE — George Richard (Dick) Coleman, 86, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville.

A visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Monticello Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dick's memory to the United Network for Organ Sharing at https://unos.org/give/.

Visit hillandwood.com to leave condolences.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought causes French river to be crossable by foot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News