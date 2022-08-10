Richard “Dick” Coleman

Charlottesville, Virginia resident, 86

CHARLOTTESVILLE — George Richard (Dick) Coleman, 86, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville.

A visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Monticello Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dick's memory to the United Network for Organ Sharing at https://unos.org/give/.

