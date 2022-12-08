Richard “Dick” Clark

Kearney resident, 77

KEARNEY — Richard Earl Clark, 77 of Kearney passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Mark De Kluyver officiating.

Interment will follow at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #52, VFW Post #759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans.

