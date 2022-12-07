Richard “Dick” Clark

Kearney resident, 77

KEARNEY — Richard Earl Clark, 77 of Kearney passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Mark De Kluyver officiating.

Interment will follow at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #52, VFW Post #759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans.

Richard “Dick” Clark was born January 2, 1945 in Kearney, NE to Earl and Wanola (Bissell) Clark. He received his education from Gibbon High School, graduating with the class of 1963. Dick was drafted into the U.S. Army serving one tour in Vietnam as a Medic. On August 12, 1967, he was united in marriage to Karen E. Richter. The couple made their home in Kearney where Dick was a 21 year employee at Eaton Corporation. Following his retirement, he later worked at Ace Irrigation.

Dick was an active member of the Kearney VFW, American Legion and DAV. He was a nature lover and enjoyed volunteering at Rowe Sanctuary. He was a collector of many things and loved spending time with his family, friends and his dog, Sofie.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Mary (Billy) Peters and Molly (Wade) Palmer all of Kearney; grandchildren, Noah Peters, Zechariah Peters, Lily Peters, Grace Peters, Wade Palmer, Jr and Abbygayle Palmer; siblings, Eulah (Alex) Gangwish of Kearney, Evelyn (Steve) Jones of Kansas City, MO, Don (Mary) Clark of Thorton, CO and William (Terri) Clark of Elwood; sister-in-law, Diana Clark of Meansville, GA; as well as many nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen Clark; and his brother, Robert Clark.