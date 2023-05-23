Richard D. Cantral

Richard “Dick” D. Cantral, 90, years of Kearney, Nebraska formerly of North Platte, Nebraska died Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, NE. The Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church In North Bend, NE. The burial will be in Woodland Cemetery at North Bend with military honors conducted by North Bend V.F.W. Post #8223 and AmVets Post # 20 and Morse Bluff American Legion Post #340.

He was born July 11, 1932, at Schuyler, Nebraska to Virgil and Wilma (Hare) Cantral. He had lived in North Platte since 1942. Dick married Ardith Moser on June 3, 1952 at North Bend, Nebraska.

He moved to Kearney in 2020.

Dick is survived by wife, Ardith; sons, Rick Cantral of Centertown, Missouri, Dr. David (Kimberly) Cantral of Kearney and Michael (Diana) Cantral of Aurora, Colorado; daughters, Cynthia (John) Seberger of Lincoln, Nebraska, Lori (Ralph) Grimit of Tucson, Arizona and Denise (Johnny) Koller of Arapahoe, Nebraska; 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust.

