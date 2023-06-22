Richard (Dick) Eugene Bush was born June 14, 1931 in Cambridge, Nebraska to Eugene Carl and Ilah Barrett Bush and died on June 20, 2023. He graduated from McCook Senior High School before he attended McCook Community College and then he transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). While at UNL, Richard joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity; played in the university marching band; and met his future wife Barbara Hershberger Bush. In 1952, he was drafted to Korea and served in the Medical Corp. 25th Infantry Division. After two years in Korea Richard returned to UNL to complete his undergraduate degree. In 1955, he was accepted to the University of Nebraska Dental College and graduated in 1959 debt free due to the G.I. Bill. Richard and Barbara were married on August 22, 1954 and after he graduated from dental school they moved to Kearney, NE where they raised three children. During the following years Richard was involved in many organizations: Kearney Airport Board; Sertoma; Colonel Club of Kearney Chamber of Commerce, United Way; Buffalo County Dental Society; Northwest District Dental Society; Mason Lodge and Tehama Shrine Band; and participated in the Senior Olympics winning 6 medals. He also was appointed by the Nebraska State Department of Health to serve as a Dental Examiner for the Central Region of the United States. Richard and his wife Barbara enjoyed traveling the world and completed six dental mission trips that took them to Central America (Costa Rica and Nicaragua), Brazil, India, Santa Lucia and Kenya. He often said that these mission trips were some of the most fulfilling experiences of his professional career and personal life. He and Barbara were large supporters of the University of Nebraska Kearney (UNK) and the University of Nebraska Foundation. In May 2018, they received the UNK Distinguished Alumni Award. In 2023, Richard and his son Stephen were recognized for their support in making and providing free mouth guards to the football players over the past 45+ years. He and Barbara also funded the Bush Family Athletic Scholarship Fund for UNK athletics and were members of the University of Nebraska Foundation Board of Trustees. Richard will long be remembered for his daily ritual of playing the piano. In his later years, he volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital playing the piano for staff and guests in the entryway or playing for residents and staff at Kinship Pointe-Northridge. In the last decade, his music genre focused primarily on playing popular Christian songs. Richard loved to fish, water ski, snow ski, and played tennis into his late 80's. Richard is survived by his three children: Stephen (Laura) of Kearney, Beth Ann (Myron) Placek of Omaha and Mark (Kimberly) of Kearney. Nine grandchildren Katherine (Wade) Goodwin, Andrew (Michelle) Placek, Cami (Jon) Haussler, Mark Placek, Mallory (Benjamin) Loschen, Garrett (Ashley) Bush, Megan (Ty) Braden, Cori (Lydia) Kreutzer, Morgan (Derek) Hubbard and 17 great-grandchildren.