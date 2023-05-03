Richard Bergsten

Gretna resident, 73

LINCOLN – Richard Bergsten was born June 25, 1949 in Manhattan, Kan., and died April 28, 2023, in Lincoln.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna, Nebraska, with visitation 2 hours prior at 9 a.m. A luncheon at the church will follow directly after services. Interment will be 2 p.m. at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials will be dedicated to the family for later designation.

He was preceded in death by son Randall; parents; grandparents; mother-in-law and father-in-law. Survivors include his loving wife Mardelle; sons: Ryan (Kari) of Gretna NE, and Russell (Melanie) of Kearney, NE; grandchildren: Reagan and Rhett of Gretna NE, and Braedyn and Brooklyn of Kearney, NE; brother, Rex (Lori); aunts: Darlene Dietze and Dolores (Willard) Bishop; sister-in-law, Alane (Ronald) Johns; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel, 11710 Standing Stone, is in charge of services. 402-332-0090 or www.RoederMortuary.com.