Rhonda J. Schroeder, 67

Wilcox Resident

Rhonda J. Schroeder, 67, of Wilcox, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with Rev. Caroline Schenk officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's YouTube and Facebook pages. Interment will be held following the service at the Hildreth Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Rhonda's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Rhonda was born on August 3, 1956, in Kearney, to Joe and Janice (Schepler) Moda. She grew up and attended school in the Wilcox area, and later moved to Shelby, IA where she graduated from Shelby-Tennant Community High School in 1974.

She was united in marriage to Larry G. Schroeder on November 10, 1979, in Kearney and to this union three children were born: Derek, Dustin, and Danielle. The family made their home in Kearney and later moved to the family farm near Wilcox.

Rhonda was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and later Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. She was confirmed at United Lutheran Church in Shelby, IA. She attended Queen Anne Beauty School in Kearney and worked for Mr. Larry's in Kearney. Rhonda and Larry owned the Long Branch in Hildreth and were in the restaurant industry for many years. Rhonda later worked at BD in Holdrege for 11 years before retiring.

She enjoyed cooking and making sure there was plenty of food to go around. She helped organize the Derek Schroeder Memorial Poker Run in honor of her late son. Rhonda loved helping raise money to help other families. She was a mom to all, many of whom lovingly called her “Mama Schroeder”. She also had a love for bowling. She enjoyed cooking at her family's business 3D Bar and Grill and Catering.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Larry, of Wilcox; son, Dustin Schroeder and his wife, Lisa, of Minden; daughter, Danielle Norton and her husband, JT of Wilcox; grandchildren, Brenna, Braiden, Wyatt and Dillon; father, Dean Linstrom; brothers, Randy (Claudia) Lindstrom and Bill (Julie) Lindstrom; sisters, Callie (Lynn) Gronborg, Shirley (Dana) Messerschmidt, Cindy Mattan, Tonja (Erik) Koenigs; beloved aunt, Vel Jean Jurgens; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Derek Schroeder; mother, Janice Lindstrom; brother, Mark Moda; and parents-in-law, Glen and Francis Schroeder.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.