Rhodell C. Jameson, 89

Former Minden Resident

KEARNEY - Rhodell C. Jameson, 89, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Minden United Methodist Church with Rev. Peter Choi officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's YouTube and Facebook pages. Private family interment will be held prior to services at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Rhodell's honor are kindly suggested to the Minden United Methodist Church or to the Kearney County 4-H program. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Rhodell Clarence Jameson was born on July 26, 1934 in Upland, Nebraska to Clarence Carl and Norma Austa (Johnson) Jameson. He grew up in the Upland and Minden area and graduated from Minden High School. Rhodell was united in marriage to Joyce Maurine Laue on April 12, 1953, in Minden, and to this union, four children were born: Michael, Timothy, Sherilyn, and David. The family made their home in Minden where Rhodell was employed by Warp Publishing Company and Bales Shoes, along with operating his family farm. He was honored to receive the Farm Family of the Year award in 1972. Throughout his life, Rhodell also resided in Long Pine and Bassett, Nebraska.

Rhodell was a member of the Minden United Methodist Church, served on the Nebraska-Colorado-Wyoming Cooperative Agreement Board, Kearney County Extension Board, Kearney County Fair Board - where he also served as the Swine Superintendent for many years, as well as the Nebraska Farmers Union Board.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joyce Jameson of Kearney; children, Michael “Mick” and wife Val Jameson of Minden; Sherilyn “Sheri” and husband Steve Rasmussen of Omaha; David and wife Allyson Jameson of Minden; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Johnson of Minden; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy Jameson; grandchildren, Melinda (Rasmussen) Bunger, and Easton Riley Barber; brothers, Dell Jameson, and Jerry Jameson; brother-in-law, Don Johnson; and sister-in-law, Linda Jameson.

