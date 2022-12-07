Rex Wiles

Kearney resident, 70

KEARNEY — Rex A. Wiles, 70 of Kearney passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am Monday, December 12, 2022 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Jeff Wulf officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with Military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Team.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public Library.

