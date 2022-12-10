KEARNEY — Rex A. Wiles, 70 of Kearney passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Monday, December 12, 2022 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Jeff Wulf officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with Military honors provided by the American Legion Post #52 and VFW Post #759 injunction with the Nebraska National Guard Honor Team. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.