Rex Wiles

Kearney resident, 70

KEARNEY — Rex A. Wiles, 70 of Kearney passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am Monday, December 12, 2022 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Jeff Wulf officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with Military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Team.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public Library.

Rex was born September 12, 1952 in Kearney, Nebraska to Roy and FoyeLee (Foster) Wiles. He was raised in Kearney and received his education from Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1972. Rex was a longtime employee of Coleman Powermate and later Younes Hospitality. He was a proud member of the Nebraska National Guard for many years.

Rex was known as a history buff and loved to read, watch movies and documentaries. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Huskers. Most of all he enjoyed walks in the park with his grandchildren and grandpuppy.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Roberta Wiles of Kearney; children, Rachel (Dan) Brown of Kearney, Ryan (Amber) Wiles of Shelton and Roxann (Quinten Jr.) Clausen of Kearney; grandchildren, Tristan Wiles, Jacob Brown, Ashley Brown, Shauna Brown, Quinten Clausen III, Evan Clausen, Allie Clausen, Aisha Chavez, Ryder Wiles and River Wiles; siblings, Gary (Angela) Wiles of Kearney, Larry (Kathey) Wiles of Oakland, TN, Dick (Nancy) Wiles of Colorado Springs, CO and Lori (Mark) Hasty of Arvada, CO; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents.