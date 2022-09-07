 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings, Montana resident, 76

MONTANA — Rex Mishler, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side on September 5, 2021 following a brief illness.

Memorial service will be11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Arapahoe Cemetery in Arapahoe with Rev. George Probasco officiating.

Garey Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements.

Rex was born in Cambridge, on July 26, 1946 to Robert and Wilma Mishler.

Survivors include his wife Pauline; daughters, Janet Joppa and Robyn Mishler; and four granddaughters.

