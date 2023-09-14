Reva O'Brien

Grand Island resident, 71

HASTINGS - Reva O'Brien, age 71, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Per Reva's request she will be cremated with no services. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

She was born August 2, 1952 to Gilbert and Mary (Heminger) Saunders in Keosauqua, IA.

Survived by husband, Jim O'Brien; son, Edward (Denise) O'Brien of Kearney; daughter, Tonia (Tim) Luschei of Central City; grandsons, Logan and Caleb O'Brien; brothers, Rex (Deb) Saunders of Marengo, IA and Ray Saunders of Grand Island; sister, Twyla (Mel) Baker of Mt. Vernon, IA and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeannie Whitefoot and sister in-law, Raeann Saunders.