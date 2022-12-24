Reva Henninger

Lincoln resident, 89

LINCOLN — Reva M. Henninger, 89, of Lincoln, NE, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at Bryan West Medical Center.

Visitation with family greeting friends will be on Tuesday, December 27th from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River.

A private family burial will take place in the Shelton Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Shelton United Methodist Church or the Shelton Fire Department.

Reva M. Henninger was born October 12, 1933, at Cairo, NE to Carl A. and Rose A. (Andersen) Schultz. She grew up and received her education in Cairo graduating from Cairo High School.

Reva married Mr. Donald Hutsell on April 11, 1954, in Cairo Nebraska. They met in Lincoln NE where Reva worked as a bookkeeper at the Lincoln Telegraph Company. The couple lived in San Francisco, Oakland CA and Seattle Washington until Mr. Hutsell's death in 1959. They had 2 children, Michael Donald and Melanie Lynne and a third due in January. Donald William was born in December of 1959.

Reva moved back to Cairo to live with her parents before moving to Grand Island, Nebraska where she worked as a bookkeeper for a company. She met Richard Henninger of Shelton, and they were married on October 6, 1961, and had a son, Steven Richard. The couple lived on a farm near Gibbon following their marriage until moving to Shelton in 1992 and spending winters in Surprise Arizona for 18 years.

Reva was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church, several social clubs, American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society.

She and Richard enjoyed many activities and dancing at the Platt-Duetsche Society in Grand Island as well as the Kearney Elks Lodge 984, and Kearney Eagles Aerie 2722.

She enjoyed Sundays at the lake near the interstate at Gibbon, Saturdays at the Husker home football games and summers at the Buffalo County Fair with family and friends. She and Richard always made it to all of their children's sporting and school events, even with a busy farming schedule.

Later in life, Reva made sure to attend as many events for her grandchildren that she was able to, not missing many. She also enjoyed playing cards and socializing with friends.

Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Donald Hutsell and wife, Susan of Gibbon, NE, Donald William Hutsell and wife, Karen of Louisburg, KS, and Steven Richard Henninger and wife, Jennah of Gibbon, NE; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie Lynne Eirich and husband, John of Lincoln, NE; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with an eighth due in January; and one brother, Delbert Schultz of Ravenna, NE.

She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Donald Andrew Hutsell and Richard Lee Henninger; parents, Carl and Rose (Andersen) Schultz; brother, DeWayne Schultz; sister, Arlene (Schultz) Hadenfeldt; and grandson, Issac Steven Henninger.

