Rev. James O'Kane

Omaha resident, 84

OMAHA — Rev. James D. O'Kane, 84, of Omaha retired priest of the Diocese of Grand Island, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Most Rev. William J. Dendinger, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Island will preside at the Vigil and at the Mass of Christian burial, with the Most Rev. Joseph G. Hanefeldt, Bishop of Grand Island, the Most Rev. James R. Golka, Bishop of Colorado Springs and priests of the Diocese of Grand Island concelebrating. Deacon William Buchta will assist.

Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at St. Leo's Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 p.m.

Curran Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

James Dennis O'Kane was born at home to Robert Harold (Curly) O'Kane and Mildred Blanch Bridger of Wood River on March 3, 1938. He attended Wood River Elementary and High School graduating in May of 1955.

Dennis as he was called in Wood River continued his schooling for two years at the University of Nebraska School of Architecture and Engineering. During those summers he worked at Grand Lake Lodge in Colorado. In the summer of 1957, he entered Conception Seminary in Conception, Missouri. He was ordained a priest at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island on May 19, 1965 by the then Bishop John L. Paschang.

Fr. O'Kane was appointed Assistant Pastor at Blessed Sacrament in Grand Island, with the additional duties of teaching at Grand Island Central Catholic and Chaplain at the V. A. Hospital. His next appointment was Assistant Pastor of Loup City and with the departure of his Pastor was made Temporary Administrator. During that time, he completed his Master's Degree in Counseling at Kearney State College, Kearney. He then was appointed Chaplain of Good Samaritan Hospital and Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Kearney with additional duties of being chaplain of Boys Youth Development Center and teaching at Kearney Catholic High School in Kearney. He was appointed Founding Pastor of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Grand Island by Bishop John J. Sullivan. He was Pastor of St. James in Kearney, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ord and later Pastor and Rector of St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island, as well as Associate Publisher of the West Nebraska Register. He then was appointed Pastor of St. Agnes in Scottsbluff. At the same time, he was made Vicar General of the Diocese of Grand Island by Bishop Lawrence J. McNamara. Fr. O'Kane retired June 30, 2003 residing in Scottsbluff for several years until moving to Omaha. were he continued to help cover for his brother priests of the Diocese of Grand Island and Omaha in their time of pastoral need.

Fr. O'Kane loved his morning walks, spending time with his numerous friends, and filling in as celebrant when needed at local parishes.

Survivors include his nieces and nephews, Mike (Marlene) Stearns of Lafayette, Lousiana; Sharon (Terry) Anson of Milton, Florida; Rosie Stearns of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Dan (Cindy) Stearns of Eagle River Arkansas; David (Shirley) Stearns of Norfolk, Mark (Lin) Stearns of Lawrence, Kansas and Matt (Mandy) Stearns of Valdosta, Georgia.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Kay Stearns.

Memorials are suggested to the Diocese of Grand Island Seminarians Fund.

