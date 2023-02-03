Delbert Ellner

Holdrege resident, 89

HOLDREGE — Delbert L. “Red” Ellner, 89 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska, formerly of Funk, Nebraska, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Services for Delbert L. “Red” Ellner will be held at a later date.

Delbert was born on June 11, 1933, near Lebanon, Kansas, the youngest of two sons, to Lewis and Frances (Finch) Ellner. Red received his primary education from a country school in Smith County, Kansas, and then graduated from Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Kansas, with the class of 1952.

On July 17, 1953, Red was inducted into the United States Army and served in Germany during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on May 27, 1955 and began working for Burlington Northern Railroad.

On October 21, 1961, Red was united in marriage to Marilyn Schoening at the St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola, Iowa. The couple made their home in Aurora, Illinois. In 1965, they moved to Holdrege. In 1967 they moved to Funk. Red and Marilyn moved to Holdrege in 2010 and Red then began to make his home at Holdrege Memorial Homes in 2017.

Red is survived by his wife Marilyn Ellner of Holdrege; daughter, Julie Ellner of San Diego, California; and sister-in-law, Jennie Ellner of Hays, Kansas; and several nieces.

Memorials are strongly suggested to Holdrege Memorial Homes, the Nebraska Prairie Museum, or to Donor's Choice.

