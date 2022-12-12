Raymon "Ray" King

Raymond "Ray" King

Arcadia resident, 62

ARCADIA – Raymond D. “Ray” King, 62, of Arcadia, died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at his home.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Arcadia. The Rev. Ray Berry will officiate.

Burial and graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. at the Norman Cemetery in Norman.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul and Loup City is assisting the family.

Ray was born on Sept. 11, 1960, at Lexington, the son of William Bryan and Joyce Marie (Schmidt) King.

Ray was united in marriage to Sandy Jean Criss on Oct. 28, 1983. They later divorced.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Zac and Linda King of Arcadia and Matt and Teresa King of Loup City; four grandchildren, Dutch Miller, Korbyn King, Oaklee King and Harlynn King; brother, Don King of Kearney; sisters and brothers-in-law, Julie and John McGuigan of Ravenna, Barb and Brian Charles of Arcadia, Karen and Kevin “Ick” Russell of Ravenna and Susan and Lyle Poland of Litchfield.