Ray Haussermann

Franklin resident, 93

ALMA — Ray Haussermann, 93, passed away on Friday, December 9th, 2022 in Alma, Nebraska.

Ray was born on February 9, 1929 to Henry and Helen (Rebman) Haussermann on the family farm near Bloomington. Ray attended District 16 Country School through the eighth grade, graduating from Bloomington High School in 1946. He immediately began building his farm operation, having helped with the family farm after his father's passing in 1945.

On May 15, 1949 Ray was united in marriage to Vera Berlie at the Bloomington Methodist Church. The couple lived on their farm near Naponee where they raised their family until moving to Franklin in 1977. Vera passed away in December 1995.

Survivors include son, Lynn (Peggy) of Naponee; daughter, Diane (David) White of West Point

Funeral services will be held 10:30am Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, Franklin, Nebraska with Pastor Rodney Heilbrum officiating.

Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Franklin.

Hutchins Funeral Home, Franklin, Nebraska assisted the Haussermann family with these arrangements.