Rawdy grew up in Nebraska, graduating from Arapahoe School in 1977. He loved wrestling and should have been first in State, but due to a bad call from the ref he took second. He also loved his motorcycles! When he lived in Scottsbluff NE, he would hook up his stand up jet ski to his motorcycle and go to Lake Minatare after work to play. He met his wife Marla (Garrett) Johnson in Alliance, they married in Tucson AZ November 22, 1989 and eventually moved to CO where they made their home. Marla loved motorcycles too, so they did a lot of riding together. Rawdy was part of Colorado Wings, a drill team that did amazing maneuvers on their Honda Gold Wings. When he wasn't riding he was often found washing and polishing either his motorcycle or the “Pavement Princess”.