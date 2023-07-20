Randy Leonard

Gibbon resident, 57

GIBBON - Randy Leonard, 57, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Gibbon. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday July 21, 2023 at the Gibbon Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Wendt officiating. Burial will be at Gibbon Riverside Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Gibbon Baptist Church.

Randy was born September 1, 1965, to Robert and Patricia Leonard, and was one of three sons. On June 9, 1984, he married Misty Cline.

Diagnosed with diabetes at 14 months, his life was filled with many hurdles. He always tried very hard to make everything right with everyone, but his health just didn't always allow it.

Randy loved his family so much. No words can even begin to tell the story of how much he loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was so excited to become a dad, but when he became a “Papa,” his life was complete. He loved sports, hunting, motor sports and remote-controlled sports, such as airplanes and boats.

Randy is survived by his children, Chancey; Ty, his wife Nicole, and sons Bo (3) and Beckham (1); Jon and his children Kyla (12) and Alec (9); Layton; his wife, Misty; brother, Robby; and best friend, Steve Faber.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lonny.

Memorials are suggested to the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be shared online at www.OSRFH.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.