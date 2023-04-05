‘Randy' Keith

Lexington resident, 67

GRAND ISLAND - Randal S. “Randy” Keith, 67, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

He was born on August 23, 1955, in North Platte, Nebraska to Fred and Zella Mae (Stevenson) Keith. On May 29, 1976, Randy was united in marriage to Susan Pooschke in Stapleton, Nebraska

Survivors include his wife, Susan of Lexington; son, Dustin (Keri) Pooschke of Overton; daughters, Heather (Greg) Sentelle and Samantha (Eric Blessing) Keith, both of Lexington; fifteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Ted (Linda) Keith of North Platte; sister, Beth (Willy) Mann of Milford; sisters-in-law, Peggy ( Kenny) Kramer of Stapleton, Jackie (Gary) Herbst of North Platte, and Susan Keith of Kearney; his beloved dog, Zoey; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington with Pastor Dan Zitterkopf, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation toward Ankylosing Spondylitis.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. reynoldslovefuneralhome.com