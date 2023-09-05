Randall ‘Randy' Kahle

Kearney resident, 64

KEARNEY - Randall (Randy) Dean Kahle, age 64, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney with family by his side. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kearney. Pastor Nicolas Jenswold will officiate and burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials are to be designated to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kearney or Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, Wisconsin.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Randy was born June 1, 1959 to Albert and Lydia (Pockrandt) Kahle in Kearney. He was baptized into the Christian faith on June 21, 1959 at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney and on May 12, 1974, he became a communicant member of the congregation through the rite of Confirmation. He attended Kearney High School and graduated with the class of 1977. He later attended college before beginning a career at Eaton's in Kearney. Randy was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kearney

Those who remain to mourn his death and cherish his memory are: sister, Judy and Phil Wellman of Kearney; nephews, Greg Kohler, Jeff Kohler and family and Kelsey Cervantes and family, and other extended family members and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Bonnie Kohler and Shirley Geistdoerfer.