KEARNEY - Randall "Randy" D. Kahle, 64, of Kearney passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kearney. Pastor Nicolas Jenswold will officiate and burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.