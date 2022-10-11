'Randy' Anspach

Malcolm resident, 73

MALCOLM — Randall Irl “Randy” Anspach, 73, of Malcolm, died on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Malcolm with Pastor Brent Horne officiating. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Randy Anspach was born on Feb. 25, 1949, in Hastings to Irl and Dora (Reynolds) Anspach.

Randy was united in marriage on Aug. 30, 1969, to Betty Heider at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton. To this union one son, Bryan, was born in 1977. This year Randy and Betty celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.

Randy worked at Caldwell Manufacturing in Kearney. He and Betty lived in Kearney and Riverdale before moving to Lincoln in 1976. He worked at Walker Muffler in Seward and Aaron Machine in Lincoln before working at Telex and Bosch Communications for 37 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; aunts and uncles, Harold and Alyce Arp and Shorty and Ruth Williams; parents-in-law, Orville and Dorothy Heider; brother-in-law, Henry Heider.

Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Betty Anspach, Malcolm; son, Bryan Anspach, Lincoln; grandsons, Tristan and Cooper; sisters and brother-in-law, Susan and Jack Plonkey and Jane Jungwirth; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Janet Heider; sister-in-law Susan Wallace and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Malcolm.