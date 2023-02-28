Randall (Randy) Lon Moomey passed away in the early morning hours of Feb 7, 2023, following a brief illness. He was born in Kearney, Nebraska on July 26, 1947, to William and Doris Moomey. He grew up in Sumner, Nebraska graduating in 1965. Randy served in the US Army in Vietnam and Germany. After his military service he attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1976. Following graduation, he worked with and for Toyota Motor Sales. Following his time at Toyota he joined ThrustMaster supporting the operations and manufacture of electronic gaming devices. Survivors include his wife, Sherrie; two children Erin Moomey and Tara Moomey; as well as his siblings Rick Moomey, Tim Moomey, Barbara Moomey Shelden and Dan Moomey and several nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery at 10:45 on July 17, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank because he believed no one should be hungry.