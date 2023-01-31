Randall Mattson

Courtland, Kansas resident, 63

BELLEVILLE, KANSAS — Randal D. Mattson, 63, of Courtland, Kansas, formerly of Kearney, NE, the son of Herb Mattson and Carol Ann (Roberts) Mattson, was born January 8, 1960 in Norwalk, California and passed away on January 25, 2023 at the Belleville Health Care Center, Belleville, Kansas.

Randy is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Erickson of Garland, NE; 2 grandchildren: Derek Erickson and Matalyn Erickson; brother, Roger Mattson of Courtland, KS; other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM, Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the United Methodist Church, Courtland, Kansas,

Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Friends may sign the register book from 12:30 PM until 1 PM, prior to the services Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at the Church.

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is assisting with the services.