Priscilla “Cilla” Jepson

Omaha resident, 81

OMAHA — Priscilla “Cilla” Jepson, a beloved librarian, educator, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at her home in Omaha.

A private service will be held by the family.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date which will be communicated to both family and friends.

——

Cilla was born July 23, 1941, in Ashtabula, Ohio to Merle and Anna (Hofmeister) Swanson. She grew up in Ashtabula and received a degree from The Ohio State University so she could become a teacher. She later attended Furman University to pursue a Master's Degree in Library Science, cultivating her life-long passion for books, reading, and continuous learning.

Cilla loved to spend time with her extended family, travel, play bridge, solve puzzles, and discuss books with friends. She was also an avid music lover, gardener, and accomplished pianist. Those who knew her well remember her quiet strength, wit, and intelligence.

Survivors include her son Mark Jepson and wife JoAnn of Omaha; daughter Jill Benhart and husband Darrin of Davidson North Carolina; grandchildren, Ashlynn Turner and husband Matt, Zachary Jepson and wife Sarah, Alexa and Avery Benhart, Beth Hall and husband Dave, Stacy Peterson and husband Kraig; great-grandchildren, Audriana Hall, Cambrie Peterson, Mason Turner, Isaac Hall, Landon Turner, Amelia Jepson, Jackson Jepson, and Eli Turner.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 57 years, Larry Jepson.

Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Kearney Nebraska Public Library.