Polly J. Sindt

Franklin resident, 64

FRANKLIN - Polly Jean Sindt of Franklin went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born on August 23, 1958 to her parents Merlin and Coradell (Norton) Gruwell of Naponee.

She has three sisters: Pam, Peg, and Patrese. Polly attended school in Naponee from Kindergarten through 6th grade and then went on to high school in Franklin at Franklin Jr. and Sr. high, where she met her husband Doug and had their three children Kylie, Erik, and Alec. She was an active member of Wesleyan Church in Naponee growing up. She enjoyed hunting for bottles with her Dad and hanging out at his store. She could always be found with a book in her hand. Polly attended UNL and achieved a degree in criminal justice but later discovered her passion for teaching and attended Kearney State where she received a degree in special education. Polly worked as a special education teacher in Franklin for 32 years. She had a great love for teaching and helping people in need. Polly was involved in the Evangelical Free Church in Franklin, where she led youth group for many years. Polly enjoyed traveling and went on lots of adventures with her Mom and three sisters throughout her life.

Polly's family meant everything to her but the title she was most proud of was “Grandma.” Her grandchildren were the sunshine of her life; seven grandchildren on Earth, one in Heaven, and one on the way. She rarely missed one of their activities, a chance to babysit, or spoil them with sweets and shopping trips. She was their absolute favorite, in the words of her oldest grandson, Kellen, “the best person I know.” Polly loved making every celebration and holiday extra special and filled with traditions.

Polly had a very strong faith all of her life and found a deep sense of peace in her final months here on Earth. She found comfort knowing she would be reunited with so many loved ones in Heaven, especially her granddaughter Aubree. She is preceded in death by her parents Merlin and Coradell Gruwell, granddaughter Aubree Sindt and other family and friends. Polly leaves behind her family; husband Doug, daughter Kylie, husband Mark (Lincoln) their three children Kellen, Cole and Marshal, son Erik and wife Kelsey (Franklin) their children Aubree, Ashtyn, Jade, and Camden, son Alec and wife Sofia (Minden) their daughter Hallie. She leaves behind many friends, and a beloved posse of dear girlfriends who always kept her smiling.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Evangelical Free Church, Franklin, with Pastor Bill Stearns. Family inurnment in Greenwood cemetery will be at a later date. An Educational Scholarship will be established by the family in her honor. Hutchins Funeral Home, Franklin assisted the Sindt family with these cremation services.