Polly Sue Hadan

Minden resident, 59

MINDEN - Polly Sue Hadan, 59, of Minden, Nebraska, passed away, on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Bethany Home in Minden after a long battle with MS.

Polly was born in Omaha, Nebraska on June 23, 1963, the youngest of two children born to Robert and MaryAnn (Brandt) Hadan. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1980 and earned an associate's degree from the Omaha School of Business.

Polly was preceded in death by her mom and her sister-in-law, Susan Hadan.

Survivors include her dad of Pharr, Texas; brother, Rob Hadan and friend, Maureen Popple of Hot Springs, South Dakota; three nieces: Kari Murray and her husband, Mark; and Shelby Christensen and her husband, Tim, all of Holdrege; and Gina Ottem and her husband, Pete of Douglas, Wyoming; seven great nieces and nephews: Lezlee Sasse of Kearney, Nebraska; Sgt. Quentin Hadan USMC and wife Aisha of Wahpeton, North Dakota; Wyatt Schutz of Holdrege, Nebraska; Weston and Owen Ottem of Douglas; and Aurora and Eilonwy Christensen of Holdrege; along with other relatives and friends.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Polly's wish for cremation.

A memorial graveside service will be at a later date. A memorial has been to Bethany Home of Minden. Condolences can be sent to the family at nelsonbauerfh.com, which is in charge of the arrangements.