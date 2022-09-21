Ploma R Geiser

Ploma Geiser

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY — Ploma Rozella Geiser, 94, of Kearney died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society St. John's in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Rev. Seungli You officiating.

Graveside services will 2:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at the Arnold Cemetery with Rev. Lana Day officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.

——

Ploma was born Aug. 22, 1928, in Sargent to William and Emma (Janesofsky) Weinman. She graduated from Arnold High School in 1945 and continued her education at UNK (Kearney State College) earning her Masters of Education in 1972.

She began her teaching career at the age of 16 in a one room schoolhouse and spent the last 25 years teaching 2nd grade at Wilcox and retiring in 1993.

One June 24, 1951, she married Morris R. Geiser in Arnold. They farmed between Stapleton and Arnold until moving to Kearney in 1956. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Kearney since April 13, 1958.

She will be remembered as the glue that kept our family together and was an integral part of our lives. Her children and grandchildren feel blessed to have had many years filled with her love and guidance. She valued education, being self-sufficient, and family. She was a giver of time and practical gifts. Happy to spend hours visiting and opening her home to family and friends in need. Christmas would include the essentials; a windshield scraper; a box of tools, and a blanket or quilt that had been sewn by hand taking months to complete. All which are still used and treasured to this day.

Moving forward, what we cherish most is our ability to come together and see her qualities in one another. Some of us have her smile, her eyes, her humor/brutal honesty, her talent in the kitchen and garden, her love and passion for teaching, and loyalty of family. She will be missed and we hope the gifts she has shared with us will live on and continue to be a light in this world.

Survivors include sons, Roland Geiser and wife, Janel, of Tonkawa, Oklahoma, Rocky Geiser and wife, Carmie, of Kearney; daughters, Connie Faddis and husband Jim of Grand Island and Sheila Magee and husband, Pete, of Kearney; grandchildren Justin Geiser, Nathan Geiser, Brittany Dillahunty and husband Brooks, Nathana Clay and husband Mitch, Brian Geiser, Blake Geiser, Keifer Magee, and Kayla Magee; great-grandchildren, Rebekah Clay, Daniel Clay, Joseph Clay and Gatlin Geiser.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris; her parents; four brothers; and four sisters.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Kearney, UNK Teacher Education, or AseraCare Hospice.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.