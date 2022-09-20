Ploma Geiser

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY — Ploma Rozella Geiser, 94, of Kearney died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society St. John's in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Rev. Seungli You officiating.

Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at the Arnold Cemetery with Rev. Lana Day officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Kearney, UNK Teacher Education or AseraCare Hospice.

