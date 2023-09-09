Phyllis Wentling

Holdrege resident, 87

HOLDRGE - A Funeral Service for Phyllis (Johnson) Wentling will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Holdrege Methodist Church with Pastor Candance Miller officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Phyllis Irene (Johnson) Wentling, 87, of Holdrege, formerly of Franklin, Nebraska, died on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege. Phyllis was born on November 20, 1935, at the Brewster Hospital in Holdrege

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Frank in 2017.

She leaves to celebrate her life: her brother: Dennis Johnson and wife, Shirley of Larkspur, Colorado (formerly of Franklin, Nebraska); along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home, with the family greeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A memorial can be made in Phyllis' honor for future designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.