Phyllis L Ronnberg

Phyllis was the third child of Bernard and Flossie Fulmer. She graduated from Kearney High School, Class of 1952.

She was involved in a variety of activities while in high school; her most remembered was that of a majorette for the Kearney High Marching Band, she was also inspired by music, roller skating, interior decorating, and travel.

Her parents, Bernard and Flossie, active in the community, became interested in creating a fun and wholesome place for young people to recreate and spend time together while sharing the love of roller skating, and with that in mind, they opened the Armory Roller Rink in 1951 on the corner of Central and East 16th St. in Kearney, which became a city and regional success for many years.

Prior to the opening of the Armory Rink, Phyllis found the love of her life Eddie Ronnberg at the Roller Rink in Holdrege where they met whenever they could, and always on a Saturday night. This love of skating together began a relationship and a loving union that lasted 67 remarkable years.

Phyllis' parents and Eddies' parents, Paul and Margaret Ronnberg of Loomis, enjoyed skating as well, it was one of those Saturday nights in Holdrege where they met one another and found they enjoyed each other's company; which of course made for a much easier acceptance of each other, as in-laws, when Phyllis and Eddie announced their intention to marry on May 6th 1951.

Phyllis worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in Labor & Delivery and found she had the skill and passion required to be an empathic care taker and ultimately got her nursing degree, after the birth of her three sons. She was employed in nursing throughout most of her married life.

She and Eddie moved to Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Arizona and ultimately back to Nebraska. Many of those moves while raising those three boys.

In tandem with her nursing career, she was a wonderful homemaker and always maintained an immaculate and well decorated home full of unconditional love and life. Homes where she and Eddie entertained family and friends often and elegantly, and always seasonally decorated down to the last detail. She loved the fun and fantasy of it all, a good party and laughter.

She was very active in church in the towns they lived. Providing assistance and guidance as Missionary President, Sunday School Department Head and she always sang in the Choir. She often sang solos, duets with Eddie, and joined in many mixed groups. Her faith was strong and carried her family through many tough times. Her love for her Savior was first and foremost in her life.

She will be remembered for those things as well as being a loving Sister, Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend. She loved them all in the best way she knew how and remembered each with appropriate greeting cards and signs of love and care, unique to her.

Phyllis is survived by her three sons, Lanny Edward Ronnberg, his wife Jeanie Ann Ronnberg of Largo FL, Kevin Scott Ronnberg of Kearney NE, and John Kirk Ronnberg of Englewood CO; two grandsons, Jarrod Lanny Ronnberg and his wife Maisie, and Brett Edward Ronnberg and Kerrie Pettes; four great-grandchildren, Echo Jade Matthews, Cassidy Joanne Smith, Rebel Michael Ronnberg and Jarrod William Ronnberg; and one great-great grandchild Jameson Fox. She is also survived by two sisters, Wanda Joyce McKean and Karen Ann Smith, both of Mesa, AZ and many nieces and nephews throughout the country.

Phyllis was predeceased by her love Eddie and her older and younger brothers, Lamoine Bernard Fulmer and Kenny Leroy Fulmer respectively.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials are suggested to be given to The American Cancer Society, Mother Hull Home and/or the Family to be designated later.