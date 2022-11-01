Phyllis Exstrom

Holdrege resident, 83

HOLDREGE — Phyllis Jean Exstrom, 83, of Holdrege, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege, with Rev. Jan Gluth King officiating. Interment will be 4 p.m. at the Bethany Cemetery southeast of Axtell.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m. Phyllis' funeral service will be livestreamed and posted to the Bethel Lutheran Church's Facebook Page. https:/www.facebook.comethel.Holdrege. A memorial has been established in Phyllis' honor and suggested to the Bethel Lutheran Church and the Holdrege Area Public Library. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.

Phyllis was born on Nov. 9, 1938 in Chappell, the younger of two children born to Carl H. and Elsie R. (Cheleen) Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed at Berea Lutheran Church in rural Chappell. She attended Chappell Public School, graduating with the class of 1956. Phyllis pursued higher education from Luther College in Wahoo and graduated in 1958. She met her future husband, LeMoyne Exstrom, while attending classes.

On June 14, 1959, she was united in marriage to LeMoyne Exstrom at Berea Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with two sons: Kenton and Lance. The family made their home in Holdrege.

Phyllis taught second grade for four years and then began working at the Home Decorating Shop and then the Holdrege Public Library. She retired after 22 years.

Phyllis enjoyed attending Bible study, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school and Bible school. She was a devoted member of the Bethel Lutheran Church, and was active in church bible circles, food service groups and the choir for many years.

Phyllis left a legacy to her family of God's amazing love and grace, and was an example to all who knew her.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her son, Lance Arlyn Exstrom, at the age of 5 years old in 1970; and brother-in-law, Lyle Exstrom.

Survivors include her devoted husband, LeMoyne Exstrom of Holdrege; son, Kenton Exstrom and his wife, Janet of Holdrege; grandson, Kyle Exstrom and his fiancée, Bailey Batenhorst of Omaha; granddaughter, Andrea Exstrom of Omaha; brother, Merle Johnson of Chappell; brother-in-law, Bryce Exstrom and wife, Kay, of Fremont; sisters-in-law: Sheila Exstrom of Lincoln; and Linda Exstrom of Altus, Oklahoma; along with many nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends.