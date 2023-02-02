Phoebe Fritson

Hildreth resident, 77

KEARNEY — Phoebe Y. Fritson, 77, of Hildreth, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Broadwell Senior Living in Kearney.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Macon. Interment will be held following the service at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home – Jelden Chapel in Hildreth.

Memorials in Phoebe's honor are kindly suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Macon, Hildreth Public Library or to the Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Phoebe Y. Fritson was born on June 19, 1945 in Plainview, TX to Rev. Herbert and Eulalia (Pietz) Schauer. She grew up in Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, and Colorado, and graduated high school at Bethune, Colorado. She furthered her education at Dana College, earning her bachelor's degree in Education.

She was united in marriage to Arthur H. Fritson on August 8, 1970 at the Franklin County Hospital due to Art's Mother's illness. To this union, two sons were born: David and Lee. The family made their home in Hildreth, where Phoebe was employed as a teacher, first in Campbell and later in Hildreth, for over 30 years. She touched the lives of countless students. Phoebe retired prior to the school's consolidation and began working for Mid Nebraska Individual Services and enjoyed helping their client families.

Phoebe was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Macon where she taught Sunday school for many years and was involved in several circle activities. She was known for always having a meal ready and never missing one of her children's events. Phoebe loved sewing, cooking, baking, reading, puzzles, and most of all spending time with family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Arthur “Art” of Hildreth; sons, David and Stephanie Fritson of Elkhorn, and Lee and Michelle Fritson of Kearney; grandchildren, Owen and Emersyn Fritson of Kearney, and Lali Fritson of Elkhorn; brothers, Rev. Fred and Donna Schauer of Colorado Springs, CO, and Dan and Barb Schauer of Franklin; sister-in-law, Almeta Hooper of Moore, OK; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

