Penny Lane

Kearney resident, 65

KEARNEY - Penny Lane, 65, of Kearney passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Penny was born July 22, 1957 in Eureka, California, to Edward and Maydine (Wilson) Lane. She proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1976 until her honorable discharge in 1980.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.