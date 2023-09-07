Peggy Miller

Kearney resident, 80

KEARNEY - Peggy Irene (Rogers) Miller, 80, of Kearney, passed away September 4, 2023 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Pastor Seungli You officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and also 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Memorial gifts are suggested to First United Methodist Church of Kearney, or Kearney Habitat for Humanity. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy was born March 19, 1943 in Alliance, NE to Claude and Hazel Rogers. She graduated from Alliance High School in 1961, and attended Kearney State College graduating with a degree in Mathematics in 1965 and her Master's Degree in 1969.

She married Lynn E. Miller of Kearney, NE on September 1, 1963. Together, they farmed northwest of Kearney for over 50 years.

Peggy taught Mathematics at the University of Nebraska at Kearney from 1978 to 2005.

Following her retirement from teaching, she was employed with the Sorensen Group and served for over 15 years as an AARP Tax-Aide.

Peggy was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Kearney. She was also a member of the Friendship Sunday School class and Thursday morning Bible study. Her quiet, steadfast faith was her foundation; everything built upon that.

She is survived by her daughters, Robyn (John) Forkner of Spring Hill, KS, Brooke Miller of Kearney, NE and special friends who were loved as family, Mark and Karyn Dahlke.

Peggy's family would like to thank the Good Samaritan Cancer Center, Dr Jordan Moncrief, Cortney Mahony, and AseraCare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.