Peggy Herren

Kearney resident, 62

KEARNEY - Peggy Herren, 62 of Kearney passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 surrounded by family at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Kearney E-Free Church with Pastor John Fowler officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Peggy was born May 27, 1960 in Idaho Falls, ID to Rodney and Rita (Sweet) Forbes. She moved to Kearney where she grew up around the horse stables near Cottonmill Ave. She received her education from Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1979. On July 16, 1983, Peggy married her high school sweetheart, Tony Herren. The couple enjoyed riding 4-wheelers in their younger years. They also refurbished many cars together, attended numerous car shows and loved going for drives. Peggy worked at Baldwin Filters for several years. She later worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in the Environmental Services Department for 27 years, retiring in 2020.

Peggy cherished spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, and attending their many sporting events. Peggy had a passion for all animals and enjoyed helping Stephanie and Steve on the farm. She enjoyed camping, and attending craft shows. Peggy will be remembered for her infectious smile, kind personality and her curly blonde hair. She was a longtime member of Kearney E-Free Church.

Survivors include her husband, Tony Herren of Kearney; daughter, Amber (Zach) and their children, Karsyn and Tuff all of Gibbon; daughter, Stephanie (Steve), and their children, Morgan and Layton all of Kearney; mother, Rita Forbes of Cheyenne, WY; siblings, Bud Forbes of Oklahoma, Sandy (Harry) Anton of Cheyenne, WY and Cyndy Forbes of Kearney; sister-in-law, Barb (Mike) Thompson of Kearney; nieces, Dawn Marie Thompson of Arizona and Brittany Forbes of Missouri; Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Sharon Herren of Kearney.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father; and niece, Felicia Blevins.