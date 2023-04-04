Peggy Herren
Kearney resident, 62
KEARNEY - Peggy Herren, 62, of Kearney passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Kearney E-Free Church with Pastor John Fowler officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.