Paul Trenchard

Oxford resident, 96

Paul E. Trenchard, 96, of Oxford, died on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege.

A funeral service will be on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Oxford, Nebraska with Pastor Brian Jenkins officiating.

Interment will follow at the Oxford Cemetery with military honors provided by the Oxford American Legion in conjunction with the Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team.

A visitation will be on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford, with the family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Paul was born March 5, 1926, to Samuel Edmund and Bertha (Babbitt) Trenchard.

On March 12, 1950, Paul was united in marriage to Norma Jean Seago. She preceded him in death.

He is survived by his four children: Steve Trenchard and wife, Mellie of Kingwood, Texas; Georgia Orton of Omaha, Nebraska; Doug Trenchard and wife, Zeny of Oxford; and Allyson Peshek and husband, Lee of Clay Center, Nebraska; fourteen grandchildren: Geoffrey (Tyla) Mikel, Stewart (Amanda) Trenchard, Julie (Erich) Funderburk, Isis (Alex Grant) Trenchard, Georganna Orton, Lucas (Andrea) Orton, Amberly (Joel) Wiese, Tessa Orton, Trent Orton, Casey Trenchard, Sam (Lisa) Trenchard, Seth (Lizzie) Trenchard, Clayton (Becca) Peshek, and Brett Peshek; thirteen great-grandchildren: Zoe Trenchard, Phoenix Trenchard, Aria Trenchard, Bodhi Trenchard, Emma Funderburk, Reed Grant, August Grant, Owen Wiese, Jovie Wiese, Nathaniel Trenchard, Abigail Trenchard, Emmett Peshek, and Owen Peshek; along with other relatives and friends.