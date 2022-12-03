Paul Schafer

Axtell resident, 62

AXTELL — Paul Robert Schafer, 62, of Axtell, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Mosaic at Bethphage Village in Axtell.

Celebration of life services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Zion Chapel at Mosaic in Axtell with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating.

Private family inurnment will be held prior to services at the Mosaic Cemetery in Axtell.

Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Paul Robert Schafer was born on October 1, 1960, in Davenport, Iowa to Celia L. Schafer (Schnekloth) and Royce N. Schafer. At the age of three Paul moved to Mosaic at Axtell (Axtell, NE) where he lived for the remainder of his life.

Paul is survived by his sister, Ann L. Nelson (Omaha, NE) and his brother, Mark W. Schafer (Lake Geneva, WI). His memory will be cherished by family, the many friends he lived with, and the staff at Mosaic in Axtell.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.