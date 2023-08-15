Paul Richardson

Kearney resident, 75

KEARNEY - Paul J. Richardson, 75 of Kearney passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at St. Luke's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Overton Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Amedisys Company (Aseracare Hospice) or to Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Paul was born March 21, 1948 in Kansas City, MO to George and Mary Richardson. He was a longtime driver for Dawson County Feeders and with Western Alfalfa until his retirement. Paul loved working with his hands and had the ability to fix many things.

He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, watching old westerns and all animals, especially his cats.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Misty (Phillip) Wright and Jodi (Lance) Gilbert; and grandson Brayden Gilbert, all of Kearney; as well as many extended family members and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and several brothers and sisters.