Paul Norblade

Kearney resident, 84

PAPILLION - Paul was born on Oct 2, 1938, to Merinda and Paul Norblade Sr. in Axtell NE. He passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Papillion. Growing up on the farm, Paul knew the value of hard work and it showed in his school achievements as well as his athletic endeavors, competing in football, basketball, track and Legion baseball in the summer. After high school Paul graduated from Kearney State College and continued his education with a Masters in Secondary School Education. It was in college that he met Judy, and the two married on June 10, 1962.

Paul began his teaching career in North Platte in 1962. After 3 years, Paul and Judy moved to Kearney where he began teaching industrial arts and coaching. He coached 9th grade football and junior varsity basketball for Kearney Junior High. In 1977 Paul became the head boys' basketball coach for Kearney High until he resigned in 1985. He retired from teaching in 1998.

Paul and Judy were faithful followers of Christ and devoted much of their time to different activities and groups at First Lutheran Church, such as: church choir, church council, facilities manager, and gardener. He loved taking care of “God's Garden” and much of his bounty went to the Jubilee Center which served the Kearney Area.

Paul was an avid gardener, golfer, jokester, and all-around friend to everyone he met. He enjoyed his annual fishing trip with many of his close friends, but we were never sure if they caught any fish. We just heard lots of stories and jokes! His morning routine meant coffee with more close friends where they would all discuss local events and share more laughs. In the afternoons you could find Paul out on the golf course or in his garden. Even when Paul and Judy moved to Hillcrest, assorted vegetables could be found sprinkled within the plants and flowers.

Paul's greatest joy, however, were his kids and grandkids. As a devoted dad and grandfather, he and Judy rarely missed a school activity or athletic event. Paul was even Jeff's high school basketball coach. As Jeff, Jill and Justin grew older, Paul and Judy were present at all major milestones in their kids' lives and celebrated them as they married and had children of their own. Paul loved following and cheering on his grandkids and attended as many of their athletic events as he could. In 2023, The Norblade Family was recognized by Kearney High School and was inducted to the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife Judy, mother Merinda, and father Paul Sr., and brother Clark. He is survived by son, Jeff (Kimberly) of Papillion NE and their children Jared and Tate; daughter Jill (Steve) Wicht of Plattsmouth NE and their children, Danica, Mallory (Grant) Spratt and their son, Sebastian, Morgan Wicht, Macie (Logan) Bunger; son Justin (Kristy) Norblade of Papillion NE and their children, Madison (Ryan) Earith and Chase Norblade; sister Rochelle (Wayne) Wendell of Fort Morgan Colorado, brother Terry (Brenda) Norblade of Axtell NE sister in law, Diane Norblade of Axtell NE and sister in law, Jane Rohman of Brownville, NE and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 29 6-8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Papillion, NE. Funeral Service will be Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Kearney, NE.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public Schools Foundation.