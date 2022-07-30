Paul Maxwell

Omaha resident, 94

BELLEVUE — Paul Maxwell, 94 of Omaha, formerly of Kearney, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Richmont Terrace in Bellevue.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church of Kearney or Hillcrest Hospice of Bellevue.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremations Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.