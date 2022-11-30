Paul Exstrom

As a child, his family lived in several communities as his dad was a teacher, before moving to North Platte, NE to be near family, then his dad was the County Superintendent of Schools, and his mom was an elementary school teacher. Paul graduated in 1943 and enlisted in the Navy V-12 program at Doane College, Crete, NE. A year later at the Great Lakes Naval Facility during a routine physical, he was found to have a heart murmur, so he was discharged. Then, he attended Kearney State Teachers College, married his high school classmate Bernice (Du Temple) in August of 1945, and transferred to the University of Nebraska Engineering College graduating in June of 1948 with a BS in agricultural engineering. The family moved to Wayne, MI where he worked at Ford Motor Company for four years. Then moved to East Petersburg, PA near Lancaster, to work at New Holland Machine Company for twelve years. A final move to Dubuque, IA to work at John Deere Dubuque Works in 1964 until his retirement. Paul was a lifetime member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE), the University of Nebraska Alumni Foundation, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Garden (assisting with membership while Bernice was on the Green Team and tended a canna display bed), and Dubuque's First Congregational United Church of Christ, having served on several boards and committees. For many years, Paul co-chaired the endowment program for the North Platte High School scholarship program for the University of Nebraska Foundation Fund 4060. He enjoyed his 16-foot Grumman sailboat above the Mississippi River Lock and Dam 11 and on Lake McBride. While at Ford Motors he worked on the small Ford 8N tractor. Following his retirement, he restored two of them with friends Wayne Collins and Bill Knight, which they drove in parades and on charity tractor rides in Eastern Iowa. The tractors were donated in 2021 to the Larson Tractor Museum, in Lincoln, NE.