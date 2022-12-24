Paul Dahlgren

Holdrege resident, 76

HOLDREGE — Paul Allen Dahlgren, 76, of Holdrege, passed away, on December 21, 2022, at his home in Holdrege.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Murray Jones and Chaplain DeWane Dow officiating. Following the service, the family is honoring Paul's wish for cremation.

The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

A visitation will be on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Paul was born in Holdrege on January 5, 1946 to Orville and Twyla (Dodson) Dahlgren.

On August 12, 1993, Paul married RaDonna Hoffman.

Paul is survived by his wife, RaDonna of Holdrege; five children: RaBecca Clark and her husband, Erik of Oxford, Nebraska; Schreese Dahlgren of Holdrege; Chandler Dahlgren and his significant other, Cheyenne Stevens of Holdrege; Desiree Hosier and her husband, Clayton of Oxford; Cody Dahlgren of Holdrege; seven grandchildren: Charles and Thomas Breinig; Gracie, Robert, Michael, and Harley Dahlgren; with one baby Hosier on the way; one sister, Carol Ellis; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.