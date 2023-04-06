Paul “Apolonio” B. Alonzo, age 82, of Kearney, passed away Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Michael Pampara Celebrating.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a Christian Wake Service at 6 p.m. all at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.