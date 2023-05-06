Patsy Lou (Bowden) Meyer, 84, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away at home with family by her side on May 4, 2023.

Patsy was born on April 28, 1939, in Gothenburg, Nebraska, to Harry and Norvene (Davis) Bowden. Patsy lived most of her childhood in Cozad. Patsy was 11 years old when she went to live with her dad, Harry and his new wife, Margaret in Oregon. The family then moved to Wenatchee, Washington and added two sisters to the family: Cathy Ann and Billie Jo.

Patsy graduated from Wenatchee High School with the class of 1957. Later that year on November 16, 1957, she married Dietrich Meyer from Gates, Nebraska. They made their home in Gates on the family farm. Pat helped with the chores on the farm. While they lived on the farm, they welcomed three daughters: Carol Lynn, Connie Lou, and Cindy Lee.

The family then moved to Grand Island, Nebraska for five years before settling in Lexington, Nebraska where Dick and Patsy ran Meyer Welding for 29 years. After selling the business, Patsy went to work for the Dawson Co. Sheriff's Department for eight years. Patsy and Dietrich then adopted their great-granddaughter, Chara Lynn.

To fill her time, she volunteered for the Lexington Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed her women's bible study circle at the First United Methodist Church.

She leaves behind her husband of 65 ½ years, Dietrich; daughters, Carol Stark of Cozad, Connie (Larry) Mikkelsen of Derby, Kansas, Cindy Meyer of Lexington, and Chara (Johnathan) Linder of Richland, Nebraska; sister, Billie Jo Johnson of Wenatchee, Washington; seven grandchildren, April Raney, Misti Maddox, Matthew (Sarah) Raney, Heather Stark, Jamie Raney, Aaron (Audri) Stark, Elizabeth (CJ Ruse) Mikkelsen; nephew, Eddie (Maye) Mueller; great-grandchildren, Tanga, Tori, Trulyn, Abbey, Nathan, Dietrich, Nakoa, Haley, Andrew, Charles, Jerron, Serenity, Jaxton, Adysen, Avery, Charlie and Octavia; great-great grandchildren, Kadince and Kyzer, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Norvene, stepmother, Margaret; sister, Cathy; parents-in-law, August and Evelyn Meyer; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Ed Mueller; son-in-law, Ronald Stark and great grandchild, Jerica Stark and well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Velma Tim, officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church website: firstchurchlex.org

Burial will follow at the Cozad Cemetery in Cozad.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com